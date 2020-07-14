Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Strangling And Assaulting Woman Who Claims To Be His Wife

Bryshere Gray, the actor who portrayed Hakeem Lyon on the hit Fox series “Empire,” was arrested on domestic violence charges after a woman who claimed to be his wife, placed a 911 call from a gas station.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gray, 26, was arrested in Arizona on Monday, (July 13, 2020) by the Goodyear Police Department after an alleged assault that took place on Sunday evening. The alleged victim said Gray assaulted her in their home around 10:15 p.m.

The woman was able to make the call after someone gave her a ride to the gas station. She told the person who offered her a ride that she had been assaulted for several hours. According to authorities, she had “numerous visible injuries.” She claimed that Gray had strangled her to the point where she lost her consciousness.

When police arrived at Gray’s house, he refused to come out and speak to them. But after the arrival of a SWAT team and crisis negotiation officers, Gray was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Monday. He was booked in the Maricopa jail and charged with aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been released. She has continued to work with the Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate since her discharge from the hospital.