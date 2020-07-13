Body Found On Lake Piru Where Naya Rivera Was Last Seen Alive

After six days of searching for actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff tweeted earlier today that a body had been discovered in Lake Piru, where she was last seen alive.

They tweeted that they are in the midst of recovering the body and will host a press conference later today with more information.

As we reported earlier, Rivera’s son, four-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone, sleeping on a boat in Lake Piru. Rivera and Dorsey had been swimming in the lake. He was wearing a life vest. But a second one was found on board. He told authorities, ­“Mommy did not get back on the boat.”

Authorities do not believe it was a suicide but instead a tragic accidental drowning.

They believed Rivera’s body was underwater and utilized helicopters, divers and sonar technology to locate her.

After suggestions and outcry from the public, they expanded their search to include nearby cabins in the area, though they believed she was in the water.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team told US Weekly,

“The best thing that we can say that contributes to a lot of the drownings is when people go swimming and they are not wearing their life vests. And they jumped off the boat,” Inglis told Us. “It doesn’t take much to get exhausted if you’re not in shape. Winds do kick up at that lake, and the boats start to get away and you are trying to go after that boat … you could get a leg cramp. If you are wearing a life vest, you could rest and someone can go back and pick you up, or call for help or something like that.”

He shared that it is very easy to exhaust yourself swimming and pontoon boats can easily get away from people even as they attempt to climb back on board.

“What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. Those pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, it can get away from you. She might’ve tried to swim after the boat,” Inglis said, noting that he is confident that the team will find Rivera. “But that’s all speculation. Once we do locate her, that’ll answer a lot more questions.”

We’ll update you as this story develops.