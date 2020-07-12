U.S Representative John Lewis Is Not Dead And Is ‘Resting Comfortably’ At Home

On July 11, there were reports circulating that U.S Representative John Lewis had died. It has been confirmed that these reports are not true.

“Rumors are not true,” his chief of staff Michael Collins told Fox News. “He is resting comfortably at home.”

North Carolina Representative Alma Adams also took to Twitter to address the false report.

“I am deeply sorry to Congressman John Lewis, his family, and his staff for the erroneous information posted to our social media accounts earlier today,” she tweeted. “Rep. Lewis is one of my friends and heroes and I am relieved to know he is at home resting.”

She also tweeted “We deeply regret a previous tweet based on a false news report.”

Adams’ deputy chief of staff Sam Spencer also went to Twitter and help himself responsible for the fake news.

“I take full responsibility for the erroneous information posted to [Representative Alma Adams’] social media accounts today,” he said. “It should have never happened. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to [Representative John Lewis] and everyone who was as heartbroken as I was when they heard this hoax.”

The 80-year-old civil rights leader and congressman announced in December 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

“I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” he said according to the Associated Press. “I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life.”

In June, he gave an update about on his prognosis.