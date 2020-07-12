Naya Rivera’s Family Makes An Emotional Visit To Lake Piru As Search Continues

As the search continues for Naya Rivera, her family made what looked to be an emotional visit to Lake Piru, the place she was last seen with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

In photos and videos obtained by TMZ, her mother, father, siblings and ex-husband are seen in the water praying, reflecting, searching and trying to stay strong during such a difficult time.

In one picture, her mother, Yolanda, is seen on her knees with her arms opened wide as she looks towards the lake. Her ex-husband and father of her four-year-old son, Ryan Dorsey, is seen sitting by the lake looking defeated and hurt as authorities search for the mother of his child. It was reported that Rivera’s father, George, went into the water and prayed.

Rivera was reported missing on July 9. After Ventura County authorities couldn’t locate her body, the rescue mission turned into a recovery mission and the Glee actress was presumed dead. Rivera and her son had rented a boat on July 8 at Lake Piru and when they didn’t return when the three-hour rental period has ended, staff went looking for her. Josey was found on the boat sleeping in his life jacket. According to the New York Times, he told police that he and his mother went swimming but she never returned to the boat. There was another life jacket in the boat and officials are trying to figure out if was Rivera’s or an extra one on the boat.

The visibility at Lake Piru is very poor, and the Ventura County Sheriff’s office tweeted that have called on extra help and are using different technology to locate Rivera. On July 10, they tweeted that their search “at Lake Piru involved the use of sophisticated sonar equipment in the effort to locate Naya Rivera.”