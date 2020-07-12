Jill Scott Responds To Kyle Queiro Questioning Her Sexiness And He Gives A Lengthy Apology

After NFL player Kyle Queiro received backlash for questioning how people could be “sexually aroused” by Jill Scott, he has come forward with an apology. The former Dallas Cowboys player said on July 11 that he didn’t mean to come off like he was fat shaming and admitted his tweet was “poorly worded and conveyed” and today (July 12) he came back with an extensive apology.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to Miss Jill Scott,” he tweeted. “The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse.. There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstance.”

The 25-year-old also apologized to those other than Scott who were offended by his tweets.

“Second, I would like to apologize to all of those who were offended by my post. I’m aware of the layers of hurt I peeled back with my words. I had no intention to make people feel less than, but that’s simply not good enough. Intention doesn’t equate to impact. I am aware of how much more important one’s impact is than their intention. Knowing this, I still offended a large number of people and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Queiro’s apology came after the “Crown Royal” singer saw she was trending the on July 11 and had no idea. Instead of addressing Queiro, she called for justice for Black women who recently tragically lost their lives.

“Wait…I’m was trending again??? Ok then-JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!!! Justice for Oluwatoyin Salau!!!! Justice for Sandra Bland!!!!! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive. EYES ON THE PRIZE, LOVE VILLAGE, EYES ON THE PRIZE.”

Queiro also addressed Scott not feeding into his “foolishness.”

“Miss Jill Scott just did this so gracefully by taking my foolishness as an opportunity to shed more light on the injustices against Breonna Taylor and I hope to only follow in her footsteps.