Why Decorating A Home Causes So Much Conflict

Buying a new home is typically one of the biggest highlights of most people’s lives. It’s a manifestation of years of hard work and sacrifice, an investment in your financial future, and, for many, signifies the next step in their romantic relationship. Generally speaking, it’s a happy, celebratory time. But then you move in with your partner and suddenly the joy over blending your lives — and your personal style — together is frustrating and exhausting AF.

Heated debates over whether you should get the modern blue velvet couch or go with traditional in taupe are to be expected, but when you find the excitement of being new homeowners has been completely diminished because of a few decor decisions, you can be sure some bigger factors are at play. Here are a few of them.

via GIPHY

You already spent a lot

You don’t quite realize that, after putting tens if not hundreds of thousands into a down payment on a home, that the spending is far from over. But it is. You need to move. And furnish the place. There is that initial resistance to spending another dollar, which makes both of you resentful when having to talk about buying new couches or a desk. You’re so over spending money.