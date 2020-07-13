Home Items You Probably Spend Too Much On

I remember the first time I discovered a thrift store. I might have been 16 years old. I finally had a driver’s license so I finally had jurisdiction over where I went shopping. When I found those rows and rows of name brand jeans that were somehow only $12 and full sets of fine China for $18, I felt like I’d discovered a big secret. “Do people know about this place?!” I asked the cashier, who thought I was hilarious. Honestly, I had a mom who was a bit of a, well, hmm, retail snob. She only took me to department stores. I seriously didn’t know how great thrift stores were until that moment. Then I didn’t understand why anyone shopped anywhere else. But, I started to figure out some of the benefits of still going full retail. Like warranties and return policies. And there are just some things you only want to buy new, like shoes, and mattresses. However, for things for the home – besides mattresses – there’s almost no reason to buy those brand new. Or at least no reason to go with a specific name brand. Don’t close your eyes to the price gouging going on with some things. Big stores can determine the “value” of things anyway they want, but that’s not really the value. Here are home items you spend too much on.

Fake plants

Did you know that they sell fake plants at the dollar store? A fake plant is plastic. There’s not much difference in quality from one fake plant to another. Do not allow those big-name home goods stores to charge you $70 for a fake cactus. It’s literally plastic that’s been shaped and painted. Look on Amazon first, or stores like Ross Dress for Less or T.J. Maxx, which many forget have home goods sections.