“Let a N—a Work!”: Rasheeda Claps Back At Critics Who Called Her Out Over Not Wearing A Face Mask In The Kitchen Of Her Restaurant

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are continuing to expand their business empire after opening an eatery in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The Frosts have already gained monumental success with two Pressed boutiques in Atlanta and Houston, and are now getting into the restaurant business with their restaurant Frost Bistro.

But in the midst of the coronavirus many small business owners have found themselves needing to adapt to the health and safety requirements in order to remain open. The eatery just opened up after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

After Rasheeda posted a video of herself working in the kitchen on Sunday, July without a face mask, leading people to begin their criticism in her comment section.

Where’s your mask,” one fan wrote underneath the post. Another person agreed and added, “Ughhh yes, I won’t be eating anywhere if the people don’t have a mask on and IDC who it is! N no hair net yuck.”

She immediately jumped in to say that they both took a break from wearing the mask to record the video.

“And for y’all talking, damn, I did the video, I took my mask off ’cause you can’t hardly tell what somebody’s saying when they god—n talking.”

“Jesus, y’all got dog! Let a n––a work! Let me put my mask back on.”

Later she posted a second video with the caption “Just working” that showed her with the face mask covering after the comments kept rolling in.

Rasheeda has since moved on and is sharing her healthy eating journey after she claims she packed on quarantine weight.

Either way, the mask politics can be difficult to weigh as some are merely taking a break from, while others are just being indignant in not covering their face.