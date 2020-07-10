Goyaway: The Goya Foods Boycott Ramps Up After CEO Doubles Down On Trump Praise

In a world where communities of color are always juggling the intricacies of racism and oppression, Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya just made life a bit more complicated.

Now when it comes to Black and communities of color, there is one undisputed fact when it comes to our food. We love good seasoning. Our joy and our familial bonds are littered with memories of watching someone we love reach into a cabinet and pull out a container to sprinkle some Lawry’s, or Old Bay, and of course, Goya, on our food.

But for some reason, Unanue wants to dilute those moments of joy, after he was captured praising Trump during a Thursday White House event.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” said Unanue, who is of Spanish descent, at the event. Unanue was asked to participate in a Thursday event at the White House after Trump signed an executive order to allocate more taxpayer money for educational and economic prosperity in Hispanic communities.

Unanue owns the largest Hispanic-owned food country in the world.

It’s still a conundrum, because Trump is fiercely racist towards the Hispanic community and continues to tout his message of border wall building, separating children from their families at the border, along with harmful stereotypes, to this day.

But the word was already out and Unanue’s comments raided the collective blood pressure more than his products potentially could.

And to add to it, Unanue is doubling down on his statements after social media users called for a boycott of Goya products.

“So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable,” Unanue said during a Friday interview with Fox News. He says that because he attended events hosted by the Obama administration, he wouldn’t back out just because Trump is now in the White House.

Conservaties are now trying to counter the #BoycottGoya and #Goyaway hashtag with #BuyGoya, because any opportunity to pile on means more than staying quiet.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and heated responses to Unanue’s praise. It’s looking like Goya Foods may have to stay shelved for a while…