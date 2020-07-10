Investigators “Don’t Know” If They Will Locate Naya Rivera Due To Underwater Debris And Lack Of Visibility
As the search for Naya Rivera, 33, has morphed from a recovery mission from a rescue mission, police are running into a variety of challenges in order to locate her body.
Her family, friends and fans continue to wish for her safe return after investigators discovered her four-year-old son Josey alone in a boat on Wednesday afternoon on Lake Piru in California.
If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue during a Thursday press conference according to PEOPLE.
Donoghue also went on to explain that there are also other factors which contribute to the difficult recovery mission, including visibility and the notion that if Rivera is deceased, her body could entangled in debris underneath the water’s surface.
“There’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search,” he said.
“She could have suffered a medical episode. We just don’t know. We won’t know until we find her,” Donoghue told PEOPLE
One of the head divers corroborated Donoghue’s account, to explain the difficult process.
“The visibility is about 1 to 2 feet,” said diver Max O’Brien, “… There’s a lot of tree branches and overgrowth from when the lake was lower, so we’re digging through, breaking through sticks and searching a heavy brush bottom.”
“Under the water, it’s a lot by feel,” he explained. “Again, there’s a lot of shrubbery and sticks that we have to break through as we’re going through, so it’s kind of a Braille search.”
On Wednesday afternoon after he was located, Josey told investigators that his mother did not return to boat after the two swam together, raising more concerns after discovering an adult life vest was found on board. Naya’s wallet and ID was discovered on the boat as well.
Investigators also released surveillance video showing Naya and her son arriving to the lake, parking and then retrieving the boat to sail westward into the distance. A search for the two was prompted around 4 p.m. after the boat failed to be returned in the three-hour rental period.
“The employees of the concession stand that rented the boat to her, when she didn’t bring it back on time they were the ones who went out looking for her. When they found the boat with the boy on board they called 911,” Donoghue stated.
Since Wednesday Josey has remained in the custody of his father, actor Ryan Dorsey, 36.
Naya’s family and friends continue to hope for a miracle in this tragic event, and the world is right there with them.