Investigators “Don’t Know” If They Will Locate Naya Rivera Due To Underwater Debris And Lack Of Visibility

As the search for Naya Rivera, 33, has morphed from a recovery mission from a rescue mission, police are running into a variety of challenges in order to locate her body.

Her family, friends and fans continue to wish for her safe return after investigators discovered her four-year-old son Josey alone in a boat on Wednesday afternoon on Lake Piru in California.

If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue during a Thursday press conference according to PEOPLE.

Donoghue also went on to explain that there are also other factors which contribute to the difficult recovery mission, including visibility and the notion that if Rivera is deceased, her body could entangled in debris underneath the water’s surface.

“There’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search,” he said.

“She could have suffered a medical episode. We just don’t know. We won’t know until we find her,” Donoghue told PEOPLE

One of the head divers corroborated Donoghue’s account, to explain the difficult process.

“The visibility is about 1 to 2 feet,” said diver Max O’Brien, “… There’s a lot of tree branches and overgrowth from when the lake was lower, so we’re digging through, breaking through sticks and searching a heavy brush bottom.”