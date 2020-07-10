How To Rebound After A Salary Cut

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck our country, we saw one of the highest rates of unemployment in history. Millions of people were laid off, furloughed, or saw salary cuts. In order to simply stay afloat, many companies needed to trim expenses – drastically – and that came in the form of employees or at least payment to some employees. Those who took a salary cut should understand that it was for the good of the company. It’s the small part everyone can do to make the company at large survive. In many cases, paying all employees their full salary would mean a company tanked within months, at which point, everyone’s salary drops to zero. A company-wide salary cut can mean everyone keeps their jobs, even if they’re making a bit less for a while. Of course, even if you understand the need for the salary cut, that doesn’t mean that you don’t face certain financial realities. You may be making less, but your life doesn’t cost any less. If you want to still put aside money each month after the salary cut, or at the very least break even so your stability isn’t at risk, here are some ways to rebound after a salary cut.

Ask for rate reductions

A lot of lenders understand that this pandemic has put a financial strain on people. As such, your credit card company, car lender, and even mortgage lender may offer you a temporary rate cut to help you out a bit. Call every lender and ask what they can do for you. Many insurance companies, like car, pet, or home, may also give you a discount on your premium to help you out. This is the time to pick up the phone and ask for a little leeway.