“I’m Not Used To Putting My Personal Life Out There.” Raven-Symone On Why She Shared Her Wedding Day

For as long as Raven Symone has been in the public eye, we can’t say that we know too much about her personal life. When it comes to child stars, she’s kept an incredibly low profile.

So with that in mind, it may have surprised a few people to see that the actress decided to share pictures from her wedding to Miranda Pearman-Maday in mid June.

But during a recent interview with PEOPLE, Symone said she shared because the day was “one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” and she wanted to include her fans in that moment.

Her new wife may have had something to do with the openness as well.

“Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

Before Miranda, Raven said it was a 2013 break from the industry that first helped her walk in the truth of her sexuality instead of conforming to the expectations others had for her.

“My whole life is kind of based on what the industry wants. Other people controlled my hair, my eyebrows, my clothing, my words, everything…[During the hiatus] I actually had time to think for myself and no one to tell me differently. It helped me realize that I’m kind of addicted to the industry because of the fact I had been in it for so long. I had to transform that addiction into something that is positive for me because I was getting very toxic to myself and others.”

In her new album, The Reintroduction, Symone is releasing some of the negative feelings she harbored toward the industry.

“If you really dive into the songs and read between the lines and all the things inside, I’m releasing anger, pain and grudges towards the entertainment industry, myself and others. It’s a weight off my shoulders.”

For someone who’s been in the public eye since she was a toddler, it’s an ongoing process.

“I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don’t always take care of my mental health,” she explains. “I’m still growing into who I am and still figuring it out.”

Now, that’s she’s figured a few things out, she’s looking forward to her life with Miranda.

“I get to make new plans with a brilliant woman, and we get to create an empire for ourselves. We get to map out our future in ways that we want.”