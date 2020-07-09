“Glee” Star Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone In Boat On California Lake

An intense search is underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, 33, after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone on Wednesday afternoon in a boat on Lake Piru in California.

According to The New York Times, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department amplified fears of the worst outcome, confirming the search was looking for a “possible drowning victim” in the lake. Investigators ended the search late Wednesday evening but will resume Thursday morning.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department first tweeted about a missing person at Lake Piru, but then confirmed it was indeed Rivera in a second tweet with video of helicopters surveying the area.

Rivera reportedly rented a boat on Wednesday in the early afternoon, hours later her son was discovered around 4 p.m. According to different spokespersons for the Ventura County Sheriff’s office who spoke with the Times, Rivera and her son were swimming on the lake, but her son somehow returned to the boat while wearing a life vest. Authorities presume Rivera was not wearing a life vest because a second vest was found on the boat.

Police were notified after Rivera was 30 minutes late in returning the boat back to the dock, according to US Weekly.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters, “we’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning.” Authorities were able to identify Rivera because her wallet and ID card were left on the boat.

Rivera shares her son with actor Ryan Dorsey. The two married in 2014, Rivera gave birth to Josey in 2015, but split in 2018.

Rivera worked as an actress in Hollywood since her childhood, appearing on shows like The Royal Family, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters and Baywatch. But it was her turn as Santana Lopez, on Glee that gave her mainstream acclaim and access.

Rivera’s last post on social media shows the love she had for her son.

Rivera’s friends and fans are actively hoping for the best in this terrifying situation.

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” singer/actress Demi Lovato wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us,” wrote her Glee co-star Heather Morris on her Instagram Stories. “We need your love and light.”

Wishing Rivera a safe return and thinking of her friends and family in this difficult time.