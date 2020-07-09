How To Keep Your Home Cool Without AC

Every year, I seem to forget which months actually get really hot. I expect Memorial Day weekend to be a time when I can bust out the cute little white jean shorts and crop tops. Then I find myself asking anyone and everyone if I can borrow a sweatshirt at the BBQ. By June, I think for sure it’s about to heat up. I mean, that’s when everyone has their weddings. Don’t people want to have weddings on sunny days? But, the term “June Gloom” exists for a reason, and that time of year can be foggy and cold. Then comes July, and you think you’re in the clear for a hot summer, but that’s when things finally get serious. And by August and September, you can’t go outside in the middle of the day and have to touch the sidewalk to make sure it won’t burn your dog’s paws before taking him for a walk. Since we aren’t quite yet at that scorching part of the year, it’s a good time to learn some ways to keep your home cool without AC, if you don’t have it, or want to use it less. If you wait until you’re melting in your own home, then you won’t have the patience or energy to take these steps. While central air conditioning is nice, you can – in many places (sorry desert dwellers, probably not you) – do without it. You just have to be smart. And, hey, you’ll save some money by not using central AC. Here are ways to cool your house down without central AC.

Add outdoor shade

You don’t want direct sunlight hitting your home all day, especially during those very hot mid-day hours. Your home shades you, but is anything shading your home? Consider adding awnings or even just large cantilever umbrellas outside of the windows that get the most sunlight to minimize how much harsh light gets inside and heats the place up.