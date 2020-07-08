Tyler Perry To Cover Cost Of Secoriea Turner’s Funeral, 8-Year-Old Girl Shot Near Scene Of Rayshard Brooks’ Death

Secoriea Turner was 8-years-old when she was fatally shot on Saturday in a senseless act of violence just steps away from where Rayshard Brooks took his last breath.

Media mogul Tyler Perry will pay for the young girl’s funeral, according to a report by PEOPLE, where Terry gave a passionate statement regarding the unfortunate circumstances that took another life far too soon.

Secoriea was shot on July 4 where shots were fired inside of her mother’s vehicle. According to Atlanta Police, prior to the shooting, Secoriea’s mother exited off a local highway where she attempted to turn around in a parking lot steps away from the Wendy’s where Brooks was fatally shot. However, her car was barricaded by a group of “armed individuals” who opened fire. She attempted to rush her daughter to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Who said that outrage has to choose a side?” Perry began. “When so many Black people like George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks were killed I was outraged and did what I could to help their families. When a white police officer was shot in the head trying to stop a shoplifter in a suburb outside of Atlanta I was outraged and I did what I could to help him and his family.”

“And when we are killing each other, including our innocent children, I am outraged,” Perry adds. “It doesn’t matter what color wrong comes in, wrong is wrong.”

“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral. When does this end?” Perry said.

While many have tried to blame Secoriea’s death on the ongoing demonstrators who assembled at the Wendy’s for justice in Brooks’ case, a woman who identifies as Lady A said that protesters had no involvement in the shooting and called for peace in a YouTube video.

“An 8-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was riding down the street,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during a press conference Sunday. “If Secoriea was not safe last night, none of us are safe.”