Attention All Karens: San Francisco Official Introduces CAREN Act To Outlaw Racially Biased 911 Calls

On Tuesday San Francisco lawmaker Shamann Walton introduced an ordinance that would make it a crime to unlawfully dial 911 in a racially motivated attack.

The CAREN Act is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the onslaught of 911 calls made by bothered, entitled white women who continuously call the police on Black people who are doing nothing more than minding their own business.

Shamann Walton, who serves on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, instead seeks to assign some form of punishment to this ongoing national crisis. “Racist 911 calls are unacceptable that’s why I’m introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies,” Walton wrote on Twitter.

The ordinance is similar to Califorina state Assemblymember Rob Banta’s Assembly Bill 1550, which also calls for prosecution for those who call 911 based on biases toward race, class, outward appearance and religion.

The CAREN Act would also reinforce action like in the case of Amy Cooper, who faces charges after filing a false police report during a May 25 incident, after a Black man named Christian Cooper kindly asked her to leash her dog.

During the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday Walton said both measures “are part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions.”

Nationally there is a definite need to reform the ways in which we engage with law enforcement, as well as an exploration regarding the disbursement of monies allocated to local police departments.

And in other states, similar legislation has been previously introduced, one of the first stemming from New York state Senator Kevin Parker. In 2018 Parker introduced the legislation after a young Black boy in Brooklyn was falsely accused of sexual assault by a white female patron inside of a corner store. In June the legislation was folded into the “Say Their Name” reform package which was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The legislation allows “for transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers by repealing 50-a of the civil rights law,” bans chokeholds by law enforcement officers, prohibits false race-based 911 reports and designates the Attorney General as an independent prosecutor for matter relating to civilian deaths.