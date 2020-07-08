California Duo Charged With Hate Crime After Defacing Black Lives Matter Mural With Paint

David Nelson and Nicole Anderson were charged with a hate crime on Tuesday after they were videotaped covering a Black Lives Matter street mural with Black paint on July 4, according to CNN.

The incident occurred directly after the mural was completed, right in front of the courthouse located in Martinez, California, a city outside of San Francisco. The mural has since been restored since the unfortunate event on Saturday.

Nelson and Anderson, who are white, face three misdemeanor counts, including violation of civil rights, vandalism, and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. If found guilty they could face up to a year in county jail.

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

“The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country,” she said. “We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

In the video Nelson can be seen wearing a T-shirt that reads “Trump” and “Four More Years,” while he yells at a crowd of onlookers, “We’re sick of this narrative” and “The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It’s a lie. It’s a lie.”

Anderson, who did most of the grunt work, can be heard yelling, “This is not happening in my town,” and advises that murals like this be kept in New York.

The mural has created a disturbing sense of anger within the mostly white community. On July 5, a man was arrested for shouting “all lives matter” and pointing a gun in the face of an onlooker who was visiting the mural, according to KGO . In a separate incident, blocks away, someone wrote “White Lives Matter” on the road. Residents took action and covered up the phrase, according to a separate report from KGO . Police believe the vandalism occurred Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Nelson and Anderson are expected to appear in court, but a date has not yet been set.