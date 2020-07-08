Newlywed Gifts For Couples Who Have Everything

Was gift-giving always this hard? I almost can’t remember the last time I bought a gift for an adult who really needed anything. That’s the thing about being an adult: if you need something, you just go out and buy it for yourself. You don’t have to wait for your birthday or some major holiday to get the things you need and want. For that reason, when said birthdays and holidays – and weddings – come along, everyone in your life is like, “Well, they already have everything!” But a wedding is a momentous occasion and is traditionally celebrated with a gift. So what do you get the couple who already has everything? What do you get the couple who has already lived together for a while, so they already stocked their home with all of the appliances and décor and silverware and home entertainment systems one could want, long ago? They beat you to every single gift idea, years ago. You’re not totally without options. Luckily, there are some things that will take up zero space in the newlyweds’ homes, and still be much appreciated. Here are gifts for the newlyweds who already have everything.

Tickets to a show

Whatever would be the most interesting and exciting for them. It could be the symphony. It could be a concert. It could be a sports game. It could be live theater. It could be a magic show or something like Circus de Soleil or the Blue Man Group. Maybe it’s a Beatles tribute band. They probably don’t treat themselves to those types of experiences enough.