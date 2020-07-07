New HBO Max Animated Series “Young Love” Will Continue The Powerful Story Of “Hair Love”

HBO Max recently announced a new series coming to the network based off of the animated Oscar-winning series Hair Love. Season one of Young Love will include 12 episodes and continues the story of the main characters introduced in Hair Love.

Hair Love director Matthew Cherry will return as showrunner, along with Carl Jones of The Boondocks and Black Dynamite. Monica A. Young, who also produced Hair Love, will executive produce the series under Blue Key Entertainment in collaboration with Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.

“The all-new animated series Young Love expands on the family introduced in Hair Love. Filled with comedy and heart, Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves,” reads a description of the series.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get ‘Young Love’ out to the world.”

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said Billy Wee, SVP, Original Animation, HBO Max. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

The beloved story line of Hair Love helped raise mainstream awareness to the love and pride Black communities have around their hair, as well affirming young Black children that their hair is beautiful.