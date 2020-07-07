Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive For COVID-19

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mayor Bottoms took to Twitter Monday to announce her diagnosis, for which she is now showing mild symptoms.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” she tweeted.

In an interview with MSNBC, Mayor Bottoms shared that she was left in “shock” by the diagnosis, which came after her husband began acting abnormally.

“I’m processing this. I just received my results. My husband literally has been sleeping since Thursday, which is just not like him. So I decided that we should all get tested,” she told reporters. “We were tested about two weeks ago and we were all negative and out results came back positive today. It’s a shock. because what I’ve seen with him is out of the norm for seasonal allergies.”

She went on:

“It leaves me for a loss of words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” she said. “We’ve taken all the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks. We’re very thoughtful about washing our hands. I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”

Mayor Bottoms concluded by sharing that aside from allergy-like symptoms, she has been okay.

“Like I said, he’s been sleeping a lot. That really has been the only unusual thing about him,” she said. “I feel fine. I suffer from allergies so aside from just a mild cough and a headache. I haven’t really seen anything aside from the fact that my husband has been sleeping so much that would’ve made me even think to get tested.”