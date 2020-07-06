Police Searching For Two Trump Supporters Who Defaced A Black Lives Matter Mural In California

Police in Martinez, California, are actively searching for two white people who defaced a Black Lives Matter mural on the Fourth of July, according to The New York Times.

The duo can be seen painting over the bright yellow mural with Black paint less than an hour after it was completed in front of the courthouse in Martinez, California, outside of the San Francisco Bay area.

“The community spent a considerable amount of time putting the mural together only to have it painted over in a hateful and senseless manner,” Chief Manjit Sappal of the Martinez Police Department said in a statement. “The city of Martinez values tolerance, and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful.”

Martinez is a majority white population of over 73 percent, according to the U.S. Census.

Social media users shared the hurtful video, where the unknown woman is furiously painting over the letters while a white man donning a shirt that reads, “Trump” and “Four More Years,” can be heard telling a crowd of disgusted onlookers, “We’re sick of this narrative” and “The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It’s a lie. It’s a lie.”

The woman can be heard yelling obscenities at the crowd, stating,“This is not happening in my town,” and advises that murals like this be kept in New York.

“Keep America great again, that’s right,” the man says to the crowd. “Why don’t you guys learn about history, the Emancipation Proclamation Act?” and “You’re only free because of our forefathers.”

Unfortunately by the time local law enforcement arrived the two were gone, but witnesses were able to provide video of their getaway vehicle which is described by authorities as a “Nissan pickup truck with the word ‘NICOLE’ on the right side of the tailgate in silver lettering,”

Twitter is actively doing its thing to aid investigators in this act of white privilege and blatant defiance. Unfortunately this may be an overshadowing of things to come as Black Lives Matter murals continue to appear in major cities across America.