Six-Year-Old Black Girl Expelled From Daycare Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt

Directors at a Russellville, Arkansas daycare kicked a six-year-old black girl out of their program and accused her of promoting racism with her shirts that supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to Fox 16 News, Journei Brockman wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt one day to the His Kids Learning Center and the school’s directors called her mother, Deval Brockman, and made it clear that they didn’t approve of the shirt. Brockman said she reported the incident to the state and was told that as long as her shirts do not have profanity on them, she could wear them. The day after Journei wore her Black Lives Matter shirt, she wore a t-shirt that sports a raised fist on the front, a known symbol of Black Power. That was the day Brockman was told her daughter was accused of promoting racism and could no longer attend the preschool.

Patricia Brown, the director of His Kids Learning Center, told Fox 16 that Journei is “no longer welcome” at their daycare.

“We feel a childcare environment is not a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race,” Brown said in a statement.

Brockman said she “got very upset” over her being expelled from the program over fashion.

“She was like ‘I don’t like it, I don’t agree with it’, and I would prefer it if you didn’t send her to school in it again,” Brockman told Fox 16 about what school administrators told her.

Brockman added that she didn’t understand staff saw her Black Lives Matter t-shirt as problematic.

“If I’m supporting something, I’m going to wear it, my child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard.”

She said her parenting was also criticized.

“He was like, ‘I am not going to tell you how to raise your child but you need to reevaluate how you’re parenting her,’” Brockman said.

Journei had attended the daycare for six months before being expelled.