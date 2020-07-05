Tina Knowles Defends Beyonce After She’s Accused Of Appropriating African Culture

While the BeyHive is excited to see Beyonce’s upcoming Black is King film, which is based on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack that she executive produced, there are some that are criticizing her. The “Black Parade” singer is receiving backlash and being accused of appropriating African culture with her latest project. Her mother, Tina Knowles, came to her defense on social media in a few posts addressing the naysayers.

Knowles addressed those critiquing Bey’s moves when all they’ve seen is a three minute trailer and “judge so quickly.” In a lengthy post, she said those who have so much to say should “make their own movie” and “spend your own money (many millions) to make it and work on it for a year day and night.”

“Some of you criticize under a thinly veiled guise of educating her,” she continued. “You can’t tell her what to do in her movie!”

Knowles also reposted tweets from people who supported Bey’s upcoming Disney+ film.

“It’s really sad that the women who shout the loudest the ‘protect the black woman’ that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down. Sisters wake up! Beyonce was taught from a little girl to lift other women up and not to tear them down.”

Knowles added that Beyonce is dedicated to not only empowering Black people but also showing what life was like before Black people were enslaved and when they were royalty in Africa.

“Her work is to change the narrative!,” Knowles continued. “To show that we did not start off as slaves, but that we were kings and queens before we were forced into slavery. Don’t you want to see something that shows that? Aren’t you tired of seeing us as slaves? She employs African and African-American people, fights for many “first” in the fashion and film world. Take an inventory of yourself and your hate.”

Black is King will be available of Disney+ on July 31.

Take a look at her posts below.