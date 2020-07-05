Teyana Taylor Is Ecstatic About Erykah Badu Being Her Doula: ‘Her Energy Is Just Everything’

A few weeks ago Teyana Taylor revealed that Erykah Badu will be her Doula and she is still gushing about the “On & On” singer helping her deliver her second child.

“I think it was dope to let everybody know what the plan was because her energy is just everything,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight. “Because I’m so heavy on meditation, she’s been so supportive… So it’s just like, it’s amazing.”

So far, Badu has assisted with over 40 births. The two also collaborated for a track from her latest album, The Album, called “Lowkey.”

The birth of her first daughter, Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr., has Taylor preparing differently for the birth of her second child. Not only was she born three weeks before her due date, she was also born on her bathroom floor with her husband, Iman Shumpert, helping her along the way.

“I’m nervous, you know, like, Junie was unexpected, so it’s like, with the new baby, like, sometimes I feel like the birth of Junie didn’t hurt because I was [so] in shock,” Taylor added. “So now being prepared for it, I’m back to square one. Like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. A whole baby’s about to come out of my vagina.’ The thing that’s going through my head is like, ‘Oh, this is about to happen!'”

The “Wake Up Love” singer said this pregnancy is affecting her body differently than her first go round.

“I’m learning now, every pregnancy is different,” the Harlem native continued. “I’ve been sick in ways that I’ve never experienced with Junie, with the new baby. So I can’t assume that, you know, the next birth is gonna probably be as seamless, or as quick… I ain’t gonna front, I’m thinking in my head, there’s so much stuff running through my head, I don’t know what to do with myself.”