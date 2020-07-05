Tou Thao, Former Cop Charged In George Floyd’s Death, Released From Jail

Over a month after George Floyd’s death, the third officer charged in his death has been released from jail. According to ABC News, Tou Thao was released on $750,000 bond on July 4, 2020.

Thao, 34, is due back in court on September 11, 2020. Thao along other fired officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter regarding Floyd’s death on May 25. Floyd died after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled into his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while arresting him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin was first charged with third-degree murder but his charged were later upgraded to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. Chauvin is the only one still in custody.

After the video of Floyd’s death went viral, Black Lives Matter protests began happening across the country and on a global scale. Cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta had demonstrators marching and also experienced unrest when looting and riots began to happen.

After his death, different organizations and celebrities reached out to Floyd’s family to help them during their time of tragedy and need. Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather paid for George Floyd’s funeral in his hometown of Houston, TX.

The president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover said in a statement that the organization gifted his daughter six-year-old daughter, Gianna, and granddaughters, Taleiaha and Journi with scholarships to go to their historically black college of their choice.

“Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has endeavored to build a better world for African Americans by serving the community, advancing higher education, and fighting for social justice,” reads a press release according to Essence. “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated strongly condemns the senseless killings of Black women, Black men, and our Black children, in the United States, resulting from unlawful, unnecessary, and excessive use of force by police and those playing vigilante watchmen.”