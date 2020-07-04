August Alsina Stands By His Claims About His Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘My Truth Is My Truth’

August Alsina made headlines after he claimed he received Will Smith’s blessing to have a relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. There were rumors that the two were carrying on an affair in the past, and he confirmed that during his interview, “The Conversation” with Angela Yee. Since Alsina dropped that bomb, Will and Jada have both came forward and denied that these things happened.

According to TMZ, Pinkett-Smith’s reps said all of the “Kissing on my Tattoos” singer’s claims are “absolutely not true.” Smith also denied that he gave the New Orleans crooner his blessing to the U.K Sun and said his claims “wrong.” Despite all of the denial, Alsina said on social media that he stands by everything he said.

“A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that,” he wrote on Instagram. “My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.”

He also claimed that everyone he mentioned in the interview received a “courtesy call” before his sit down with Yee.

“My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there,” he said. “The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. & God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!”

Pinkett-Smith said she will be addressing these allegations on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.