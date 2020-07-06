When You Were *This Close* To Making It Before COVID-19

Were you * this close * to having something great happen in your career before the COVID-19 pandemic happened? Come on. Admit it. Were you killing it or at least very close to about to be killing it? If you were, and then it all went away due to the coronavirus, it sucks. It’s okay. You can say it. IT SUUUUUCCKKKSS. You could taste it. You could smell it. You could almost touch it. You just needed that one meeting to happen. You just needed that one deal to go through. That one publication was going to do a feature on you. That one agent was going to take you on. That one venture capitalist was going to invest in your business. The year 2020 was off to a damn good start for you. You woke up every day of January and February thinking, “You’ll see world – you’ll see! I’m coming for you!” And then. *Poof* Gone. In an instant. Just like that. The pandemic swept the nation and it all went away. The venture capitalist needed to stay liquid, and wouldn’t invest. The publication needed to pull your story to run something about the pandemic. The job that was as good as yours was eliminated. If you can relate to any of this, then you know the particular pain of being * this close * to making it in your career before this all happened.

Momentum is hard to build

Momentum is one of the most difficult things to build. When you have it, you feel it, and everyone feels it. Everybody wants a meeting with you. Everybody is speaking your name. And when it’s up and running, it builds on itself. But it is so hard to get it up and running. And now, like a car engine, it died. And you know you’re going to have to work magic to restart it.