There are some vendors that we don’t think of as ever trying to upsell us, trick us, market to us, or generally sell us on something. Like doctors or dentists or vets or grocery stores. We think, well, they provide essential services and products that humans need to survive! Yes, but…they’re still a business. They still need to make money. Your doctor doesn’t want you to get your checkups at just any practice – he wants his billing department to be the ones who get to send that hefty bill to your insurance company. And your dentist, though she cares about your plaque buildup, yeah, she also hopes that you specifically go to her to have it scraped away. Grocery stores are the same. They do provide the sustenance we literally need to survive, but that doesn’t make them saints. They still have a business to run, so they will try to get us to also buy things we don’t need. Or even things that are bad for us. And they’ll try to get us to hand over as many dollars as they can get out of us. I can’t blame them for it. Everybody’s got a hustle! But you do need to protect your precious income. So here are grocery store tricks not to fall for.

Bright yellow tags

When you see that big, bright yellow tag in front of the peaches or avocados, you think, “Ooh! There’s a sale on peaches!” And you start loading them into that tiny plastic baggy (that is very hard to open, by the way). But if you look closely, you may see there is no such sale going on. It’s just a regular price, but we’ve been trained to see big yellow tags and register that as a sale price.