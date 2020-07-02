Gift Cards That Are Actually Useful During COVID-19

Just because we’re in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t mean that special occasions have come to a halt. In fact, they shouldn’t. We need reasons to celebrate more than ever now. Don’t stop the birthday parties. You can have them on Zoom! Or socially distanced in an outdoor space. Don’t stop celebrating those anniversaries. We can’t let this pandemic kill our spirits. It’s so important to maintain some sense of normalcy throughout this, and keeping the celebrations is one way to do that – even if the precautions in place, like wearing masks and keeping six feet of distance, aren’t quite normal to us. Of course, celebrations often mean one thing: gift-giving! It can be very hard to know what to give someone during a time like this. What do people need right now? There are some items that can, perhaps, make this time a bit easier – particularly quarantine easier. But sometimes you’re shopping for someone who already has it all. Or somebody who doesn’t want much stuff. That’s when gift cards come in handy. But then, you think, well, a gift card for what? Where can they even go? You’re not exactly going to buy them a gift card to an amusement park or an airline right now, right? It’s alright. There are gift cards that will be particularly appreciated during this pandemic.

A gas card

Though people are worried about getting on airplanes right now – I don’t blame them, with all of that recycled air – they do have the travel bug. Big time. We’re stuck in our homes and we want to get out! That’s why many are going on road trips, which can be a safe and controlled way to get out a bit. And for them, a gas card is much appreciated.