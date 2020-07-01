Kentucky Attorney General’s Engagement Party Photos Seen As Slap In The Face To Breonna Taylor’s Family

Breonna Taylor’s family is just as disappointed and enraged about the Kentucky Attorney General’s engagement celebration as the rest of us, according to an exclusive by TMZ.

Over the weekend, social media flooded with images of Daniel Cameron’s engagement party with his fiance, who is white. His glee sitting blatantly in the face of delayed justice for Taylor and her family, who are now entering month four without a viable possibility of arrest in the March 13 murder of their daughter.

According to TMZ, who spoke with an unnamed source close to the family, Cameron seems to have a delayed reaction when it comes to prioritizing the case, even though Taylor’s family and legal team are working around the clock to pursue avenues of justice.

Ms. Tina Lawson spoke out regarding the painful optics earlier this week, prompting everyone to nod in agreement.

In her post, Ms. Tina shared that at one point, Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, attempted to have an in-person meeting with Cameron, but was blown off.

The close family source corroborated the claim, confirming that Palmer scheduled a meeting with Cameron in June, but instead was contacted by a team member from his office over the phone. Since that time, there has been no update.

The three officers who were involved in the botched home raid that took Taylor’s life, Brett Hankinson, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have faced the least possible punishment in the murder case.

Hankinson was terminated in late June, but is actively working to appeal the decision, while Mattingly and Cosgrove were placed on administrative leave. None of them face criminal charges.

Cameron was voted into office last year and is Kentucky’s first-ever African-American to hold the position and the first Republican in the seat since 1948.

Cameron has shared that his office is “working around the clock to follow the law to truth” and wants to ensure they do not jump ahead of what the facts present.

While Cameron is entitled to live his life and celebrate his upcoming nuptials, it doesn’t negate the fact that as a public figure, Taylor’s family and his constituents have the authority to critique his commitment to the case.