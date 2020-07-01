How To Tactfully Ask For Money For Your Wedding

My friends and family kindly asked where my new husband and I were registered after we eloped. The question made me laugh. We weren’t registered anywhere! I mean, if you could register at, say, Trader Joe’s or with Marriot Rewards points we would be, but in terms of the usual stuff like sets of china and accent pieces for end tables, we didn’t want any of that. I’m pretty surprised today when couples are registered for a lot of things like that. Don’t most of us co-habitat with our partners long before getting married these days? I think we definitely should. And I know that’s the pattern, so many couples – including ourselves – have usually already made their nest by the time they say, “I do.” We already have all the cute tea cups and silverware and appliances we need. We’ve been living together for nearly five years now. We weren’t going to wait to tie the knot to get a toaster or a blender. We got those things for ourselves, years ago. So when we did finally get married, we found ourselves in a bit of an awkward situation: all we really needed or wanted was, well, money. But it can feel uncomfortable asking for that. Luckily, there are tactful ways to do so.

We only have room for envelopes

This is a bit of an on the nose but still an indirect way of saying what you need. If someone asks what you need for your home – which is often what they’ll ask – you can say, “Gosh, our place is so over-stuffed as it is. We’re actually trying to get rid of things. Honestly, the only things we have room for would fit in an envelope!”