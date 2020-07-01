15 Things Restaurant Staff Want You To Know During COVID-19

My sister owns a restaurant and says that over half of her time is spent policing people who won’t wear masks right now. I get so upset when I hear this because those customers are putting my sister’s life at risk. I’m also surprised to hear how many people are going to restaurants. Though, of course, I’m glad my sister is getting business. It’s just a very tumultuous time and I’m shocked that people are so comfortable dining out. The information on restaurant and bar closures during the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly changing. Many people are afraid to return to restaurants, even if their city ordinance says it’s okay. The CDC is still saying that there is no evidence that the virus can pass through food. We’ve known that for a while though, which is why we’ve been comfortable getting takeout and delivery. But actually dining at a restaurant – whether on their patio or inside – is an entirely different thing. There, you’ll interact with surfaces that dozens of others have sat at and touched that day. You’ll touch menus. You’ll drink out of glasses that aren’t disposable. I can see why it causes many so much anxiety. But, maybe you’ve decided to dive back in, and you are visiting restaurants again. The staff didn’t sign up to be the mask police, or to instruct you to not touch other customers. They may have to be that, but they don’t want to. Here are things restaurant staff want to tell you during this pandemic.

Wear your mask when they approach

Please just put on your mask when your server approaches your table to take your order, to check on you, to bring you your food, or for any of the many reasons she may need to approach. She doesn’t want to have to ask you to do this. Her tips are on the line, so she may not feel comfortable mandating this, even if it could save her own life.