From Emmy-nominated writer and director, Dui Jarrod, in collaboration with iOne Digital’s A Space For Creators, comes a provocative new web series titled “Sauce.” The dramedy centers on rising culinary star, Moon Hampton (Roland Jane), who seems to have it all – looks, skill, and swagger. That is until a damning story goes viral and he loses a coveted new executive chef position. The Black female-led production touches on the layered subject of sexual assault, asking the charged question: is there a recipe for redemption?

Other stars in the film series include Javanna F. Mundy, Alexandra Manuel, Kajuana Marie, Perri Camper, Arlene McGruder, Rhavynn Drummer, David Wallace, Nicollete Lynch, and Austin Michael Young. Check out the trailer for the six-episode series below and if you like what you see keep watching right here on MadameNoire.com.