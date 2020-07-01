Reparenting Your Inner Child

By Yasmine Jameelah

The technical definition of reparenting yourself is giving yourself what you didn’t have as a child. While I agree, the journey to successfully giving your inner child what you didn’t receive is not that cut and dry – you can think you’ve as Auntie Iyanla says “done the work,” and then you’re triggered out of nowhere and have to go back to square one. Wellness is a journey, and to successfully explore reparenting you have to be prepared for those curveballs your inner child with throw at you.

Last summer, I went to visit my dad, stepmom, and my little brother. When I arrived, he told me my younger sister was coming too. I was excited because I hadn’t seen her in years (there’s six of us, I’m the second oldest.) My siblings and I aren’t close, but I’m always optimistic, so I was excited to see her; but I’ll admit, I just wanted to hang with my dad. We have a great relationship, but like any parent/child dynamic, it’s had its struggles, especially when you consider that I’m his oldest daughter.

Overall, my takeaway from most older siblings I encounter is that there’s often underlying jealously of their younger siblings, and resentment for their parents. Most of us are seeing them engage, show up, and overall navigate life differently with our siblings in ways that they never did with us. Not to mention the painful moments that our siblings either never experienced or are too young to remember that being older, we recount vividly. These aren’t easy emotions to navigate, especially with people that you love deeply.

