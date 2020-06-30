The 6 Friends You Need In Your 30s

By Charmaine Patterson

Anyone who has turned 30 can look around and realize they might not have the same group of friends they had when they turned 20. Life happens, we relocate, we take on different journeys in life, and we just don’t have the convenience of going across campus to binge TV. As much as we want to be the real-life version of Girlfriends – channeling our inner Joan, Toni, Maya, or Lynn, as we get older, our circle gets smaller and smaller. It might even turn into a triangle (or a line for those who just don’t have time for the BS). Still, there’s a type of friend that each of us needs during this phase in our life.

1. Your Person:

media3.giphy.com

This is your BFF, your ride or die. The Oprah to your Gayle. The Kelly to your Beyonce. We all need that one friend who just gets us. They’ve been with us through thick and thin and aren’t going anywhere. They’re supportive, but not afraid to tell us the truth out of love. They love us for who we are, and the feelings are clearly mutual. They know all of our secrets but would never reveal them because we know theirs too. You can be yourself around them, free of judgment, and they feel the same. It’s the definition of a true friendship.

2. The Optimistic Friend:

media.giphy.com

Whether these are the years you’ll experience life’s biggest heartaches, or the happiest moments that will always make you smile, or both, you need a positive-vibes-only friend by your side. The optimistic friend is the one who always finds the positive in any situation. No, they’re not wishing on rainbows and unicorns, but they understand that whatever is going on, you’ll get through it. And they will always be there to remind you of that. They support you first and ask questions later. They’re not perfect, but their attitude definitely inspires you to be better and have an amazing outlook on life.

