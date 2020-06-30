Tina Knowles Calls Out Kentucky Attorney General For Allegedly Hosting An Engagement Party While Breonna Taylor’s Killers Are Still Free

Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police over three months ago and her killers are still free. Earlier this month, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron promised a thorough investigation into the 26-year-old’s murder death, which was the result of the gross negligence of plainclothes officers seeking to execute a drug raid at the wrong house. However, evidence of this remains to be seen by the general public.

“We are working around the clock to follow the law to the truth,” Cameron said earlier this month. “I’d also like to say to all those involved in this case, you have my commitment that our office is undertaking a thorough and fair investigation.”

He went on:

“Obviously, there are sensitivities to this case because of everything that’s going on in this country, but at the end of the day my responsibility is to make sure that we get it right,” Cameron said.

As the family of Taylor awaits justice, many were outraged after reports began circulating that Cameron hosted an engagement party this past weekend. Among those speaking out is the Tina Knowles, who shared images from the alleged engagement party, which included the message: “Instead of charging the killers of #BreonnaTaylor, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had an engagement party this weekend.”

In the caption, Miss Tina added her own thoughts about the alleged party and Cameron reportedly brushing off Taylor’s family, writing:

“I was shocked to learn that the attorney general for Kentucky is a 34-year-old black man. When Breonna’s Mother Tamika asked to speak with him, he had someone else call her. ! 💔💔 where are their masks ?”

While no one expects Cameron to completely stop living his life, it’s unfortunate to think that Breonna will never have any of these experiences because she was senselessly murdered.