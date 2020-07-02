Sending Your Child Back To Daycare Or Camp? Here’s What You Should Know

While the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be behind a few states, many others are experiencing peak infection rates. With so much uncertainty about the future and the likely possibility of a second wave of high infections, you may have serious concerns about sending your children back to daycare. Sadly, the reality for many working parents is that when their employer calls them back to work, they may not have many options aside from daycare. If this is your conundrum, there are some key steps you’ll want to take to keep your child safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The first step that parents can do is call up the camp or call up the daycare center and find out exactly what the facility has planned,” Dr. Jen Caudle, board-certified family medicine physician and Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine told MadameNoire. “What are the processes and procedures going to be? What steps are the childcare centers doing to keep their children and other children safe? Facilities may do different things and it’s important that families and children are comfortable and making sure there are safety precautions.”

As you check-in with childcare centers, you’ll want to be listening out for a few things. First and foremost, you’ll want to be sure that they’re closely following guidelines implemented by the Center for Disease Control.

“There are many things that childcare facilities can be implementing and thinking about and putting into place as children start coming back. One of the best places to check for guidelines for reopening is the CDC,” Dr. Caudle advised. “In the guidelines, specifically for childcare, there’s a lot that facilities should be thinking about such as screening children for illness, how they’re maintaining social distancing, how they’re managing if someone is sick. Do they have isolation rooms? Also, there is the cleaning and disinfecting piece. You know, making sure that childcare facilities are cleaning and disinfecting properly. There’s also the really important concept of handwashing.”

The CDC also cautions facilities to:

Require sick children and staff to stay home

Establish plans for absenteeism of staff that prevent crowded classrooms

Modify drop-off and pick-up procedures

Modify lunchroom procedures.

Additionally, there are measures that parents can take to prepare kids as they re-enter the world.

“What parents can do is reinforce handwashing and good hygiene practices at home. Parents should be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces of the house frequently,” said Dr. Caudle. “Teaching children how to wash their hands properly. And of course, for children over the age of two, wearing masks. All of these things will help the child as the child reenters back into the world.”

To do her part, Dr. Caudle has partnered with Safeguard in their effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Safeguard is really dedicated to hygiene. They’re doing a hygiene education and product donation initiative. Really, it’s going to reach millions of kids all over the country that are coming back into society — 48 million kids or so — that are coming back into society. They’re coming back to the playground, school, childcare centers. Safeguard is donating 10 million to promote handwashing habits among kids,” said Dr. Caudle. “Also, they’re giving underserved communities and families free hygiene products and hand sanitizer, which is awesome. They’re really focused and dedicated to promoting the importance of hygiene and sanitization and providing products.”

To learn more about the CDC’s guidelines for childcare centers, click here.