“I’m Done With The Excuses” Jada and Jaden Confront YouTuber Shane Dawson For Sexualizing An Underage Willow

Another day, another White YouTuber in trouble for their offensive actions.

This time, it’s Shane Dawson.

Over the weekend, on Twitter, both Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith called out Shane Dawson’s behavior after an old clip of him seemingly masturbating to 19-year-old Willow Smith’s image when she was just 11.

The tweets from the Smith family came after Dawson, now 31, released a YouTube video entitled “Taking Accountability.” During it, he apologized for using the N-word and appearing in blackface.

In the video, Dawson, who has over 22 million subscribers, said:

“Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse,” he said. “I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.”

But there was no mention of the way he behaved in front of the image of a pre-teen Willow. He did mention his “inappropriate” behavior in reference to children.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate,” Dawson said. “That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do.It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever.”

“It’s all gross,” Dawson added, “and I promise that is not real, that is not me.”

But apparently, it wasn’t enough. See what Jada and Jaden said below.

First Jada tweeted:

Then Jaden followed suit.