Watch: Jennifer Hudson Does Not Disappoint In Aretha Franklin Biopic Teaser

A teaser for Aretha Franklin’s highly-anticipated biopic, Respect, dropped Sunday night at the BET Awards and from the looks of it, the Jennifer Hudson-led film will be everything that we imagined and then some.

Set to the tune of Miss Franklin’s most famous hit, “Respect”, the teaser offers a sneak-peek into film’s storyline, which will cover the Queen of Soul’s rise to stardom — including the earlier parts of her career where she struggled to find her voice.

“How many albums have you had?” asks Dinah Washington, played by Mary J. Blige, in the film’s trailer.

“Four,” Aretha responds.

“And no hits,” says Dinah. “Honey, find the songs that move you. Until you do that, you ain’t going nowhere.”

The one-minute teaser also touches on Miss Franklin’s impact on the Civil Rights Movement, which included but was not limited to lending her voice and financial resources to the movement.

“When Dr. King was alive, several times she helped us make payroll,” Reverend Jesse Jackson said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. “On one occasion, we took an 11-city tour with her as Aretha Franklin and Harry Belafonte…and they put gas in the vans. She did 11 concerts for free and hosted us at her home and did a fundraiser for my campaign. Aretha has always been a very socially conscious artist, an inspiration, not just an entertainer. She has shared her points of view from the stage for challenged people, to register to vote, to stand up for decency.”

Respect is slated for release in December. Check out the teaser below.