Video Of Five Children Being Separated From Their Mother By Tampa Police Causing Outrage

A video of a small child being separated from her mother and four siblings has been circulating on social media and the internet wants answers.

In the clip, a black woman is being held by a Tampa Police Department officer against the fence of a construction site while the other officer is holding a toddler and trying to stop her brothers from snatching her from his arms. While the mother, whose name has not been released, is being restrained one her children is standing by her side refusing to move.

After outrage began to spread on Twitter on June 27, the Tampa Police Department began to give feedback about what happened.

“This afternoon around 12:40 p.m. near Ashley Dr. and Tyler St. in downtown Tampa, The Tampa Police Department responded to a call of a mother, in apparent distress walking in the street with her 5 children barefoot. One of our officers approached the mother offering to help,” the department tweeted.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, they were told by the police department that the mother was putting her children’s safety at risk.

“Officers intervened when the mother attempted to walk on the interstate out of concern for the safety of her and her children,” the Times reported. “Officers attempted to detain the mother for her safety after her repeated attempts to enter the interstate. While doing so, the children were not wanting to be separated from their mother. Officers were trying to prevent the children from being harmed while trying to detain the mother.”

The mother wasn’t arrested and instead was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo an evaluation. Her children were also taken to the hospital to be with their mother.

Since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Elijah McClain have been flooding the headlines, police departments across the country are under a microscope and being watched closely by the black community. The mother and her children are barefoot walking near an interstate in the video, which is alarming. The questions and concerns are around whether the officers’ conduct and actions were appropriate. Take a look at the videos below.