Hulu Takes Down ‘The Golden Girls’ Episode Due To Blackface Scene

Hulu has removed an episode of The Golden Girls with a scene that may have been taken as offensive. The streaming platform removed an episode titled “Mixed Blessings” that aired during the show’s third season due to the characters wearing blackface in a scene as requested by their owner Disney-ABC, Deadline reports.

In the episode, which aired in 1988, Dorothy’s son Michael (Scott Jacoby) wants to marry a much older black woman, Lorraine (Rosalind Cash). Lorraine’s mother and aunts arrive to meet Dorothy (Beatrice Arthur) for the first time and voice their opposition to the couple’s engagement. While they are all in the living room, Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Rose (Betty White) come in with mud masks on. Rose then says “This is mud on our faces, we’re not really Black.”

The entertainment industry has began making some major changes to be more inclusive of actors of color and to right their wrongs in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement that was reignited after the death of George Floyd. This announcement comes after a few other shows have also pulled episodes of their characters in black face. Netflix and Hulu are no longer showing certain episodes of 30 Rock and Community. Last week, white actors who voice Black animated characters have begun stepping down from their roles as well. Producers of The Simpsons said they will no longer use white actors to voice Black characters.

“Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” producers said in a statement according to The Independent.

Kristen Bell, who was the voice behind Molly on Central Park, also stepped down saying that it wasn’t appropriate for her to be the voice of a mixed character.

“Casting a mixed race character [with a] white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience,” she said in a statement.