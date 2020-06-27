Officer Fired Over Breonna Taylor’s Death Has Appealed His Termination

After Breonna Taylor’s death, there was (and still is) a public outcry for the officers involved in her death to be fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department and to be criminally charged in her death. Even Beyonce wrote a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron urging him to discipline these officers. Last week, one of the officers involved in her death, Brett Hankinson, was fired from the force. A few days later, he boldly filed an appeal against his termination, CBS reports.

In his appeal, his lawyers stated that it wasn’t fair for Hankison to be fired before the FBI, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the Kentucky State Police finished investigating the matter.

“Brett Hankison should not be punished unless the facts show he committed wrongdoing, and the facts are not yet in,” his lawyers wrote in his appeal. “This Merit Board, created to see that the hiring and firing of police officers is based on merit and just cause, and to protect against political considerations in such decisions, should not countenance what has happened.”

His lawyers also said they feel his termination was hyped by the public and not justified.

“Why have the Chief and the Mayor created a termination document amped up with hyperbole, using terms such as ‘blindly firing,’ ‘shock to the conscience,’ and ‘alarmed and stunned’?” the appeal continued. “Unfortunately, the answer is that this termination is a cowardly political act.”

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder announced June 23 that Hankison was being terminated from the police department.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” Schroeder wrote in a letter. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion. Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department.”

The other officers who were present the night of her death are still on administrative duty.