I really relate to the new batch of Geico commercials about how people turn into their parents the second they buy a home. We bought our place just before the COVID-19 economic shutdown, and I remember, when our local Home Goods store closed in response, I said to my husband, “But…how am I supposed to get that antique-looking rolling drink cart I wanted?!” Then I had to remind myself, “Hun, that’s by far not the biggest problem right now.” But it gives you some idea of where my head was at. I had home decorating fever. We were also in the middle of planning a housewarming party (that we naturally cancelled) when things started to shut down. When we were creating our guest list, my husband wanted it to be an all-out rager. And I said, “No, no, no. I don’t want hundreds of people stomping through my place on these beautiful wood floors!” Oh wow. I had become my mother. But becoming a homeowner does do something to you. It somehow instantly takes you from a level two to a level eight or more on the adult scale. It can come with some panic, too, when you wake up and realize that you are fully responsible for this space now – no landlord to call when something goes wrong. Here are funny ways homeownership changes you.

You become a clean freak

Maybe as a renter, you put in the bare minimum of work when it came to keeping your place clean. I know my standard for our old apartment was, “Let’s just not let it get too gross.” Now, all day long, I’m doing these little micro-cleaning tasks, wiping off this surface and polishing that item and sweeping up this corner.