It’s Time to Take Another Look at P&G’s Short Film, “THE TALK”

Most people receive some directives on “how to be” and what to expect as they begin to navigate life without their parents by their sides, but in the Black community the rules are very different. In 2017, Procter and Gamble released “THE TALK”, a short film that shed light on how African American parents prepare their children for the racial injustices they will face as they walk in a society the widely ignores their humanity.

This conversation, widely known as “the talk”, has been informally passed down in Black Americans communities over generations as a means of self-preservation. Still, at its core, the conversation is humiliating and infuriating—and this short captures both sentiments. How can Black parents prepare their children the random uncertainty, unfairness and unjust acts of racism they will experience? They cannot. And moreover, they should not have to try. “THE TALK” explores that and more.

The film is part of P&G’s ‘Take On Race Initiative’, which is focused on creating equity and equality for Black Americans who are forced to face racism, bias and brutality on daily basis. The initiative also tackles the economic disparities faced by African Americans via the “Take On Race” Fund, which will support established organizations in North America like the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, YWCA Stand Against Racism and the United Negro College Fund and smaller organizations that mobilize and advocate, such as Courageous Conversation, and groups that hold our elected officials more accountable.

Now is the time to be anti-racist and choose action over observation.

Check out “THE TALK” and be sure to share your thoughts on how you can support anti-racism.