Janelle Monae Talked About Being Triggered Filming On A Plantation For Her Film Antebellum

In her new film, Antebellum, Janelle Monae plays a writer from the 21st century who through supernatural occurrences, gets transported back to a time when she is enslaved.

Recently, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter Roundtable, along with Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Rose Byrne, and Helena Bonham, Monae shared how triggering this experience was for her and what she did to get through it.

“Oh, I brought all of my ancestors home with me. This is a project that is so of the times, and it was not going to be a yes for me because I knew the responsibility and the weight of it and I knew what this character was going to have to go through physically and emotionally.”

She experienced some of those emotions when she began filming at night on a plantation.

“I felt everything. There were just certain conversations even at craft services that if I heard would be triggering for me. I couldn’t even talk to my family sometimes. It was kind of unhealthy when I think back.”

Antebellum, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, was set to debut in April but has been pushed back until August due to COVID-19.