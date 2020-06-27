P&G’s New Film “THE CHOICE” Advocates for Anti-Racism Agenda

What does parity look like in America? Procter & Gamble (P&G) is answering that question.

P&G, a leading multinational consumer goods company, is taking a firm stance on redefining the roles of those in positions of privilege with its thought-provoking new short, “THE CHOICE”. The message is clear: The decision to passively benefit from systemic racism is the same as condoning the system. Those who support the anti-racism movement must be pro-action. The project is filled with poignant commentary, from noting the inherent power associated with race, “being white in America is not needing to state your life matters,” to setting the new bar with statements such as, “not being racist is not enough”.

The film is part of P&G’s ‘Take On Race Initiative’, which is focused on creating equity and equality for Black Americans who are forced to face racism, bias and brutality on daily basis. The initiative also tackles the economic disparities faced by African Americans via the “Take On Race” Fund, which will support established organizations in North America like the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, YWCA Stand Against Racism and the United Negro College Fund and smaller organizations that mobilize and advocate, such as Courageous Conversation, and groups that hold our elected officials more accountable.

Now is the time to be anti-racist and choose action over observation.

Check out “THE CHOICE” and be sure to share your thoughts on how you can support anti-racism.