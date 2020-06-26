Joy Reid Set To Become First Black Woman To Anchor Cable News During Prime-Time Slot

Joy Reid is set to make her mark in the history books as the first Black woman to anchor prime-time news.

The move will mean Reid will join CNN host Don Lemon as two of the only Black anchors on prime-time cable news.

Reid will reportedly take the slot held by journalist Chris Matthews, who resigned three months ago over sexual misconduct allegations. After Matthews’ departure, the hour was re-branded as MSNBC Live.

Immediately after Matthews’ resignation rumors began rumbling over who would take his position. Writer Aisha Mills, made it blatantly known who should rise to the occasion in a March 2 tweet.

“This slot should go to @JoyAnnReid!!! She’d be brilliant and MSNBC has no Black hosts in primetime. Shameful,” she wrote.

According to The Wall Street Journal, who based their report on unnamed sources, MSNBC is slated to announce Reid’s promotion, where she will host the 7 p.m. time slot. This will place her in the time range of the network’s leading shows, All In With Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell. Reid often sits in for Maddow when the host takes leave, and also serves as a correspondent for the network when she is not hosting her weekend show.

Tamron Hall, Reid’s former colleague, congratulated Reid on Wednesday on Twitter.

“Well @JoyAnnReid!!! Need I say more…Primetime cable news!!!! #shedidthat,” she wrote.

Reid, who is of African descent, grew up in Brooklyn, New York. The journalist and political analyst hosts MSNBC’s weekend show AM Joy, and previously hosted The Reid Report from 2014-2015 on MSNBC. She began her journalism career in the Miami area where she left to become managing editor of The Grio.

A graduate of Harvard University, Reid is also a documentary filmmaker and hosts the #WhatToReid podcast. Her book, “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story,” is a a recent New York Times best-seller.