Black Characters Should Be Played By Black People: Jenny Slate And Kristen Bell Step Down From Voicing Black Girls On Their Respective Series

White are overdue for a reckoning. And those who have been paying even a modicum of attention are looking at the areas of their lives where they can make changes in an attempt to stand against racism and stand up for Black people, across all industries.

And that’s what actresses Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate have done, stepping down from their voice over work for animated characters of color.

Jenny Slate voices the character of Missy Foreman-Greenwald, a biracial girl on the animated series on Netflix “Big Mouth.”

According to CNN, Slate began voicing the character in 2017.

But in an Instagram post, Slate wrote:

Slate wrote that she rationalized taking the role of Missy because “her mom is Jewish and White-as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people. I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed that it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing ‘Missy,’ I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people. Ending my portrayal of ‘Missy’ is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions.”

You can read her full letter here.

Kristen Bell, who also voices a Black character on the animated show, “Central Park,” followed Slate’s example.

On Instagram, Bell wrote, “This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”