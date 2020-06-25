“Our Participation Is Mandatory For Change”: Symone Sanders Lends Her Powerful Voice To My Black Is Beautiful’s #HowWeWin Initiative

Political strategist Symone Sanders, who is also currently one of Joe Biden’s senior advisors, teamed up with My Black is Beautiful‘s #HowWeWin initiative to raise awareness on how voters can combat disenfranchisement and suppression.

My Black Is Beautiful, a cultural platform founded by a dynamic group of Black women in 2016, is aiming to use its reach with over 2.5 million members, to shine a light on the effects of COVID-19, racism and voter suppression, all of which disproportionately affect Black people in America and abroad. On June 22 Sanders, along with activist and organizer LaTosha Brown, discussed the importance of fighting against voter suppression and shared helpful, empowering tips on how to combat systemic oppression with writer and host, Jamilah Lemieux.

Sanders also sat down with MadameNoire to talk about why she’s participating in this important campaign, while also advocating why its more important than ever for Black people to stay engaged in the political process.

MadameNoire: On Tuesday there were several important primaries in KY, VA and NY, in a time where we know voting will be one of the main ways in which the voices of the underserved were heard. What were your thoughts on what transpired – specifically in Kentucky where we saw large groups of people subjugated to undoubted voter suppression?

Symone Sanders: Well look so I think that’s why the My Black is Beautiful campaign right now at this point in time is really important. Because the reality is that the—you know and “My Black is Beautiful,” will tell you, that our community is under attack by two deadly viruses, COVID-19 and racism. I would add that there’s a third deadly virus that’s trying to attack a lot of us as well, and that is voter suppression. There was one polling place for a majority African-American county. And although, yes that convention center was huge and large, and when you were in there, it looked as though it was being run very well from video that I saw—it was stale, it was clean, social distant, it was quick once you got in, outside folks were waiting for their cars, 30 minutes, well into an hour, before they could even enter the polling place to vote. We saw that viral video of the doors being opened and people running and rushing into the convention center after a judge had granted an injunction.

So I say all that to say it is really important that we are not only arming ourselves with information, which is why My Black is Beautiful is taking action, but it’s also important that we are demanding more from municipalities and state governments across the country, to make sure that this November, the video we saw in Kentucky, and what we saw in Georgia, with the long lines and absentee ballots that just never made it frankly, to folks, so they had to go to the polls—that it doesn’t happen again. And it’s going to take folks coming together and being very intentional about what elections look like this November.

MN: What are some tips/examples Black community members can use to empower themselves to be more engaged in the electoral process—with an understanding that without our participation, the status quo will remain?

SS: Our participation is key. I think the most important thing we can do is voter education. We have to educate ourselves, really have to educate our community. So that’s why I didn’t hesitate to participate in the My Black is Beautiful campaign because for a lot of folks, and I’m not even talking about first time voters, I’m talking about people that are, you know, that are regular, irregular voters. Like people that might only ever vote in the presidential, or the last time they voted was when Obama was on the ballot in 2012. It is really important that one, we are checking our registration. So first and foremost, I am encouraging everybody to go to IWillVote.com and that is a place where you can check your registration. And the second part of voter education is making a plan.

You hear a lot of people talk, make a plan to vote. You know, I make a plan when I go to the grocery store. I also am making a plan for this election. And it is going to be critical for Black voters to make a plan. Do you plan to vote by mail? Or, do you want to pass a ballot on election day in person at the polling place? How do I get my mail in ballot application? In some places they are sending them out to you automatically. If you are a regular voter, or you voted in the last election, you will get an absentee ballot application, but in some places you have to request it. So the best thing I tell folks to do is to go to their—and this is what we discussed on the live literally—find out what county you live in. Ok, so I’m from Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha is situated in Douglas County, Literally type in your county name, “Douglas County” on Google and then type “Board of Elections” right after that. The Douglas County Board of Elections website will then pop up, click on that. It will tell you who’s on the ballot. It will tell you the voter registration deadline. And that’s the most important thing we can do. And Black folks, regardless of who you’re going to cast a ballot for, make a plan to go to the polls and encourage other people to do the same.

MN: COVID-19 is still running rampant, even though Instagram and social media makes us feel like it’s not! Do you foresee or believe we are adequately prepared for November elections? Especially with all the challenges that COVID-19 presents and the precautions that have to be taken to ensure not only the dissolvement of voter suppression, but essential safety for voters?

SS: To be clear, it is not a question of will folks be going to the polls this November or will we have an election, the question is will the election be safe? Will people be able to participate in democracy without substantial barriers to their participation? And in my opinion, in the United States of America in 2020, the answer to those questions has to be yes! Yes the coronavirus is still with us. But you know, many places across the country are re-opening or some places never closed to begin with, which is a whole other story on its own. But COVID is disproportionately affecting African Americans and Latino communities in this country. The majority of the—more of the 100,020 deaths due to COVID-19 are in fact Black and brown people. So Black voters and people of color in this country have a right to be concerned, but the reality is that municipalities across the country are doing everything in their power, and I believe—these are Democrats and Republicans as well—are doing everything in their power to ensure that there are safe in-person voting options this November. And there are a number of people working right now in a bi-partisan and non-partisan fashion to make sure that the rights of people to cast their votes this November are adequately being defended.

So, I don’t think people should be scared about voting this November. Do not be scared about going to the poll place. You got to make a plan. Part of making a plan is knowing where your polling place is and what kind of precautions they got in place. And if your polling place does not have proper precaution, OK—the alliteration here is real, then perhaps you would like to vote by mail. Is that an option you have in your community? And I’m hopeful because we had the conversation on live earlier this week. There were so many people who were very engaged, they were typing in the chat, “Yes, thank you for this information, I’m voting, I’m planning on voting this November.” And then I look at Kentucky. I look at Georgia. I look at—I live in Washington D.C. For city council races, in Washington D.C., people stood in line until midnight in a primary election to vote in some wards in this city. For City council. So if that’s what people are wiling to do in a city council race in a primary, think about what they are willing to do when our futures are on the ballot in terms of, not just the president, but congress and state legislative races all across this country. Folks should not have to make a choice between participating in our democracy and their health and people are working overtime so that people aren’t being faced with that choice this fall.

MN: As a Black woman with a powerful voice and platform, how do you personally continue to activate empowerment within yourself?

SS: Well you know what, I am just reminded that there are about 132 days until election day and then I can go on vacation (laughs). I think the work that people are doing right now, I think the work that My Black is Beautiful is doing right now is critical. Critical to not only this November, but to hearing that people but Black people especially, because that is the demographic that they’re targeting, are armed with the information they need to make good choices for their families. Literally someone asked me earlier today, like “Does my boss have a plan for when the coronavirus comes back?” And I had to say, “The coronavirus never left y’all!” What do you mean? So there is an information gap sometimes in our communities and across the country frankly. So what My Black is Beautiful is doing is helping to fill that information gap for folks who want to be engaged, who want to be involved, who want to make sure they are keeping their families safe amidst this COVID-19 pandemic. Who want to be connected with other folks who are pushing the conversation and the work forward.

So what energizes me is frankly, or how I recharge is being connected with other folks who are doing that work. I’m looking at a picture right now in my kitchen of Fannie Lou Hamer and Ella Baker. And Fannie Lou Hamer, who famously had the saying, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” fought for the inclusion of Black people in the Mississippi Democratic Party, when it would not include Black people. Fannie Hamer started her own party, the Mississippi Freedom [Democratic] Party [and gave a speech] at the Democratic National Convention that year for her party members. Fannie Lou Hamer, who fought at the intersection of voting rights and reproductive rights for women. Ella Baker who wrote the engagement plan—the political plan for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). They had it way worse than we did OK? So if Fannie Lou Hamer and Ella Baker could get up everyday and continue to do the work amidst all the barriers and all the pressures that were put on them and that they faced, we can afford to do the work. I know I can.

MN: Lastly, we are a Black women’s site and the last few weeks have been very difficult seeing Black women and Black trans women continue to be abused, murdered and ultimately suffer under our white patriarchal system – What is something you would say to Black women to encourage them to stay engaged?

SS: I would say to Black women that might be feeling a little tired, or even just are looking for just a little bit of motivation or just a little something, give them a last kick or push, not just for this election but for the end of the year. I mean even after the election the coronavirus isn’t going away. There are lots of—the economic devastation to our community is still very real. The public health challenges are real. I would say to those Black women to be clear, your participation and your voices have made a difference. The My Black is Beautiful brand was developed for and by Black women with a unique understanding of them in mind. This movement is powered by and for Black women. So I would just say that your voices are changing things. That you are—I know sometimes it doesn’t feel like it, but we have the power, your voices are being heard. And that’s why I wrote a book recently, “No You Shut Up,” and that’s why now is the time for us to speak up. Now is the time to reassert our voices in our everyday spaces and places in our local communities. Now is the time to kick in and give a little bit more because our participation is mandatory for change.

*This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.