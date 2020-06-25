Rosario Dawson Gushes About Moving To Newark With Cory Booker: “It’s Time”

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are still going strong. In fact, things are going so well that the Seven Pounds actress has plans of moving in with the United States Senator in Newark, New Jersey once the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

In an interview with filmmaker Kevin Smith, Dawson shared that she hasn’t seen Booker since February when the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to American soil.

“I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC,” Dawson said. “I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark.”

For the past few months, the New York native has been staying on the West Coast to help care for her father who had pancreatic cancer surgery back in November.

“It’s time,” she said of the move. “We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense. I’m excited.”

According to reports, the pair have been dating since 2018, which is when they met at a fundraiser. Last October, Booker confessed to the Washington Post that something about his relationship with Dawson feels different than previous relationships.

“Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships,” he said, “but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable.”

Dawson added:

“For my whole life, I’ve always felt like, even when I got into a relationship, I was trying to be the center of the storm and everything was just this maelstrom out there,” she says. “But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me.”

It’s great to see that these two are still very much in love and taking their relationship to another level. We wish them all the best in this next chapter.